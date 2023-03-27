MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University’s Gene Taylor has been named the 2022-2023 Cushman & Wakefield Football Bowl Subdivision Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The NACDA made the announcement Monday, March 27 in the wake of K-State men’s basketball’s season ended with an Elite 8 Loss to Florida Atlantic. The award received by Taylor is meant to highlight the efforts of athletic directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

“The Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award has grown to become a universally recognized and respected honor for leaders in college athletics over the last two decades,” said Pat Manak, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. “This year we are proud to honor many seasoned veterans, as well as a few new faces, who have faithfully guided their departments through the steady waves of change the industry has overcome in the last few years.”

K-State Athletics shined a spotlight on Taylor’s career following the announcement from the NACDA. Taylor’s program has seen Chris Klieman’s football team win the 2022 Big 12 Championship and go on to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl along with Big 12 Coach of the Year Jerome Tang taking the men’s basketball team on a run to the Elite 8. Both coaches were hired by Taylor who also serves on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and the LEAD1 Board of Directors.

Taylor will be recognized in conjunction with the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 in Orlando, Florida at the beginning of the Association-Wide Featured Session, according to K-State Athletics.

“I am very thankful and appreciative to be honored by my peers,” Taylor said. “The success that we have had at K-State is the direct result of the passion and hard work that our entire staff puts forth each and every day, and I am blessed to be a part of such a special place, at a special university, filled with very special people.”

Taylor became the director of athletics at the university in April 2017, according to K-State Athletics. During his time with K-State, Taylor has witnessed the football program qualify for four bowls; the men’s basketball team win a Big 12 Championship, earn two Elite 8 appearances and go on to three NCAA tournaments; and the women’s track and field team win back-to-back Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

