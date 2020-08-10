K-State’s Gene Taylor thanks fans for patience, players push to play

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Conferences across the nation have either postponed their college football seasons or have pondered the idea of doing so.

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor tweeted Monday afternoon that he is appreciative of the fans for being patient, and is trying to be as cautious as he can when thinking about the potential of a season.

We appreciate our fans being patient as we work through all of the various details and scenarios of playing sports this fall. These are unprecedented time with extreme fluidity, and we are making every effort to be as expeditious and cautious as we can. — Gene Taylor (@KSTATEADGT) August 10, 2020

Soon after, Taylor noted that the staff has put in countless hours to plan for every possible scenario.

Our staff has been working tirelessly putting together contingency plans for every possible scenario, and we hope to be in a position very soon to convey those to our fans. — Gene Taylor (@KSTATEADGT) August 10, 2020

President Donald Trump expressed his support of having a college football season by replying to Clemson’s quarterback, Trevor Lawrence’s tweet stating the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

K-State players Harry Trotter and Briley Moore showed their support by following the #WeWantToPlay movement.

The MAC and Mountain West conferences are the first two FBS conferences to postpone their college football seasons.

The Big 12 conference is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss further plans.