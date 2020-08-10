K-State’s Gene Taylor thanks fans for patience, players push to play

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Conferences across the nation have either postponed their college football seasons or have pondered the idea of doing so.
K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor tweeted Monday afternoon that he is appreciative of the fans for being patient, and is trying to be as cautious as he can when thinking about the potential of a season.
Soon after, Taylor noted that the staff has put in countless hours to plan for every possible scenario.
President Donald Trump expressed his support of having a college football season by replying to Clemson’s quarterback, Trevor Lawrence’s tweet stating the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
K-State players Harry Trotter and Briley Moore showed their support by following the #WeWantToPlay movement.
The MAC and Mountain West conferences are the first two FBS conferences to postpone their college football seasons.
The Big 12 conference is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss further plans.