MANHATTAN (KSNT)- DJ Giddens continue to receive recognition for his incredible outing against UCF.

On Monday, Giddens was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. On Tuesday, he picked up a national honor.

Giddens is the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

On Saturday, Giddens totaled nearly 300 yards from scrimmage in K-State’s win against UCF. He scored four touchdowns. He became the first K-State player ever to have 200+ rushing yards and four touchdowns in one game.’. He scored four touchdowns. He became the first K-State player ever to have 200+ rushing yards and four touchdowns in one game.

He ranked second in the Big 12 with 105.8 rushing yards per game.