MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State shortstop Nick Goodwin has a new home up north.

Goodwin was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 214th overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

After three years in Manhattan, the Overland Park, Kansas, product will look to climb through the ranks of the big leagues.

Goodwin was named an honorable mention all-conference pick as a freshman, sophomore and junior. He leaves the Wildcats with a career .273 batting average with 33 home runs.