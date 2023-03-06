MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball’s Gabby Gregory was recognized as one of the best players in the conference.

Gregory was selected to the Big 12 First Team on Monday in her first season in Manhattan. The guard leads the team in scoring at 18.7 points per game, which is second in the conference.

Guard Serena Sundell made an appearance on the Honorable Mention Team for the second-straight season. She averaged 13.8 points per game and 5.1 assists per game, which ranks fourth in the conference.