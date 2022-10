MANHATTAN, KAN. (KSNT) – For the third-straight week, a K-State football player has been awarded a conference player of the week honor.

Senior safety Josh Hayes has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week following a career-high 11 tackle performance in the Wildcats’ 10-9 win over Iowa State Saturday.

Hayes was also credited with a five-yard tackle for a loss and a pass breakup.

K-State is off this weekend before traveling to TCU next week.