K-State’s Hubert fills sports void through music

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Wyatt Hubert is a first team all-Big 12 performer for the K-State Wildcats, but with spring football canceled, Hubert is turning to music to fill the void.

“I’m only into one type of music and that’s country music,” Hubert says.

But even in quarantine, we still have music.

“It’s just something keeps people happy, especially in hard times like this,” added Hubert.

Hubert started learning guitar two years ago on YouTube with a high school classmate from Shawnee Heights.

“Me and my friend Jared started writing our own songs, haven’t finished any of them yet. We look forward to finishing those and start singing those infront of crowds, infront of peoople pretty soon.

And Wyatt isn’t the only musician on the team.

“I actually have a roommate that also plays guitar, Cody Fletcher, and my other roommate, Christopher Dugan, he’s number 42, he plays D-end with me, he plays piano, so we all kind of have a jam sesh.”