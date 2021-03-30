K-State’s Hubert prepares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a career filled with accolades at K-State, Topeka native Wyatt Hubert is preparing for a career in the NFL.

“No matter where you’re from or where you were born and raised making it to the NFL is such an amazing accomplishment,” says Hubert.

Hubert is a Shawnee Heights grad and looks to follow in the footsteps of fellow Topeka native Corey Ballentine, who plays for the New York Jets.

“I went to high school with Corey and always knew he was an amazing athlete and could do a lot with his abilities, and seeing him in the NFL is super cool,” said Hubert.

Teven Jenkins, who played at Oklahoma State, is also a Topeka native expected to be a high draft pick.

“Playing against Teven Jenkins in high school in multiple sports was super cool as well, so it’s just an amazing feeling. It’s a great way to represent Topeka for sure,” added Hubert.

Back in January, Hubert got to play in the Senior Bowl which features the nation’s top college seniors.

“Just being able to be one of the guys in the nation to be invited to that obviously being the most prestigious All-Star Bowl it was super, super awesome week. I think I performed well and I think I definitely raised my draft stock after being at the Senior Bowl,” said Hubert.

Wyatt has been training for the draft in Manhattan and recently took part in K-State’s pro day.

“I think I showcased my skills and it was fun being out there with my teammates competing and showing the NFL what great talent comes from Kansas State,” Hubert said about the experience.

As for why teams should draft Wyatt.

“At Kansas State when I first stepped on campus I started learning and started playing multiple positions across the board, being versatile was one thing at Kansas State they always preached to the defense and going into the draft and going through this whole draft process I didn’t realize how beneficial it was going to be for me,” Hubert told KSNT Sports.

Hubert plans to watch the draft at his grandparents house with close friends and family.