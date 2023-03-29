MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State forward Ismael Massoud plans to enter the transfer portal.

Jerome Tang’s 2023-24 roster will now consist of zero players from the squad he interited when hired in March of 2022. Massoud plans to explore other options, and the ‘Cats only other returner from Weber’s squad, Markquis Nowell, used his last year of eligibility in 2022-23.

Massoud made his announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon. He thanked Coach Weber, Coach Tang, K-State fans and others in his announcement on Twitter.

Massoud came on strong late in the season, after a rocky start to his junior year campaign. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15.3 minutes of playing time, checking in for 32 games in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 6.8 points per game for the ‘Cats.

Massoud will likely be remembered for a huge jump-shot that solidified K-State’s win against Michigan State in the NCAA tournament, sending the Wildcats to the Elite 8.

The East Harlem, N.Y. native is the first K-State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.