MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Former Louisiana State University center Jerrell Colbert committed to K-State men’s basketball Sunday, according to his Twitter.

Colbert is the first player that newly hired head coach Jerome Tang has gotten to commit. This transfer-move comes after the Tigers compiled eight violations, including allegations that former head coach Will Wade knowingly broke NCAA rules, according to an ESPN article from mid-March.

At LSU, Colbert played in just four games, scoring a career-high two points in the season-opener.

“I’ve had a really good connection with Coach Tang since middle school…I’ve always wanted to play for him,” Colbert told On3sports.