TAMPA BAY (KSNT) – K-State wide receiver Kade Warner is headed to the NFL.

After falling out of the 2023 NFL Draft, Warner has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to SB Nation’s Jason B. Hirschhorn.

A captain at K-State, Warner spent two seasons in Manhattan after starting his career at Nebraska. In 2022, Warner caught 46 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns. Son of legendary NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, Kade now looks to make a name of his own.