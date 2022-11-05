MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Coming off the team’s best all-around performance of the year against No. 9 Oklahoma State, Kansas State football hosted Texas to get one step closer to a Big 12 Championship game berth.

Despite a rally attempt in the second half, the Wildcats couldn’t overcome a big deficit, falling to Texas 34-27.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez started for K-State (6-3) after sitting out the week before while back up Will Howard lit a spark in the offense. Coaches said all week they didn’t know who would lead the offense against the Longhorns.

On the Wildcats’ opening possession, Martinez found running back Deuce Vaughn for a 28-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7-7 in the first quarter.

After that, the offense stalled. K-State managed a field goal after a Texas touchdown to make the score 14-10 Longhorns. That’s where the tides changed.

Texas scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter, carrying a lofty 31-10 lead into the half.

K-State started eating away at the lead in the second half, scoring on a Martinez touchdown run to shorten the deficit to 31-17. Martinez found Kade Warner in the end zone at the start of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 31-24.

Texas made a field goal to make it a two-score ball game, and K-State responded with a field goal of its own. The Wildcats got the ball back down 34-27 with 2:30 to go.

K-State marched into Longhorn territory, but Martinez was strip-sacked by Texas. The Longhorns fell on the football, ending the game at 34-27.

Matinez finished with 329 yards, two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. Vaughn racked up 169 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson finished with 209 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats get the opportunity to get back in the win column Nov. 12 at Baylor.