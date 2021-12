TOPEKA (KSNT) - A Sunday evening rollover crash temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of a major highway between Topeka and Manhattan, and has left two people in critical condition, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

First reports of the crash came in around 3:30 p.m. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office told KSNT News the rollover wreck involved one black car, and happened near I-70's exit to West Union Road. The car was heading eastbound when the driver lost control. The car rolled over at least once, and multiple cars then stopped to try and help.