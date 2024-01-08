MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The heart of K-State women’s basketball has yet another honor.

For the third time this season, K-State center Ayoka Lee has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Lee was also given the award on the week of November 20 and December 18.

The award comes after averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks over a two-game-stretch; two dominating wins over Big 12 opponents.

K-State currently has a 15-1 record. The Wildcats host Oklahoma on Wednesday.

