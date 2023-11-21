MANHATTAN (KSNT)- One Wildcat’s named Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week for her efforts on the court.

K-State’s center Ayoka Lee was one of five to be named this week’s Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). This is Lee’s third time making it on the list; first on Jan. 4, 2022, then again three weeks later on Jan. 25.

Lee averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and one steal in two games that ended in wins against second-ranked Iowa and Wisconsin.

Recipients along with Lee include Cameron Brink, Stanford, Taylor Jones, Texas, Lucy Olsen, Villanova and Harmoni Turner, Harvard, according to the release.