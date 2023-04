MINNEAPOLIS (KSNT) – K-State wide receiver Malik Knowles is headed to the NFL.

After falling out of the 2023 NFL Draft, Knowles has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Saturday.

Knowles was named a second-team All-American as an all-purpose player in 2022, a second-team all-conference selection at wide receiver in 2022. In four years at K-State, Knowles caught 127 passes for 1,867 yards and 14 touchdowns.