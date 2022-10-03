MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football has earned weekly conference honors for the second-straight week.

After a 37-28 victory against Texas Tech Saturday, quarterback Adrian Martinez was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and linebacker Khalid Duke was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Martinez recorded 287 total yards and four touchdowns against the Red Raiders, including 171 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Duke picked up a career-high 3.0 sacks to pair with eight tackles, earning him the honor. K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah also finished with 3.0 sacks against Texas Tech.

The Wildcats hit the road Saturday to take on Iowa State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.