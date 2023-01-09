MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Legendary K-State quarterback Michael Bishop is among the newest class elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Bishop becomes the seventh Wildcat to be given the honor: linebacker Gari Spani (2002), linebacker Mark Simoneau (2012), running back Darren Sproles (2021) and coaches Lynn Waldorf (1966), Charles Bachman (1978) and Bill Snyder (2015).

Bishop led the Wildcats from 1997-98, posting a 22-3 record. He left Manhattan holding team records in career rushing yards by a quarterback, career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and total yards and in a single season, amongst others.

Bishop was elected into the K-State Ring of Honor in 2015. The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted in December.