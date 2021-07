MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State forward Montavious Murphy announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.

Thank You Kansas State pic.twitter.com/mRlEajzxVX — Montavious Murphy (@Monte_Murphy) July 13, 2021

Murphy has struggled with injuries the past two seasons playing just four games last season and 19 games as a freshman.

Murphy averaged 2.8 points per game as a sophomore and 5.2 points as a freshman.