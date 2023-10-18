MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State has an experienced new point guard in North Texas transfer Tylor Perry.

Perry, who Tang calls the best shooter in America, comes to Kansas State after two stellar seasons with the Mean Green. Even though he’s new to Manhattan, he knows all about the fan-favorite point guard who put on a show for K-State fans last year.

“[Markquis Nowell] left a note in my locker before he left… it was around the words of ‘Tap into what’s next,'” Perry said. “Markquis is a guru. What he did this past year will probably never be done again. The next step now is just getting over that Elite 8 hump. He handed the keys down and I’m excited for it.”

Perry drained 72 three-pointers last season, shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.