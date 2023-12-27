ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – The Wildcats have new faces at perhaps the two most important spots on their offense. One of them is on the field, the other is on the staff.

K-State has a new starting quarterback. Avery Johnson’s time is here after Will Howard transferred. The program will also have a new offensive coordinator in 2024. For the bowl game, and possibly beyond, it’s offensive line coach Conor Riley calling the plays.

“I don’t think a lot of people give him a lot of credit for what he is capable of,” freshman quarterback Avery Johnson said. “He obviously knows his stuff, he knows what he’s talking about… He communicates with me to see what I like and what I don’t like. And just the enthusiasm he brings to practice and things like that… [He’s] just happy to be here.”

The admiration is mutual.

“He didn’t begin preparing that Monday after the Iowa State game,” Riley said when asked about Avery Johnson taking over at quarterback for the bowl game. “He’s been preparing for this moment since he’s been here. The maturity of this young man is off the charts. You really can’t say enough about who he is as a young person.”

Only time will tell if Johnson and Riley are the duo in charge of the ‘Cats offense moving forward. However, a convincing performance in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and a healthy relationship could make this QB-OC tandem a tough one to split up.

The Wildcats play NC State at 4:45 CT on Dec. 28.