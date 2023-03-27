MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas State University Men’s Basketball team has been eliminated from the tournament, but Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson were honored this morning by being named to the east region all tournament team.

Johnson averaged 15.5 points per game this tournament, along with five rebounds per game highlighted by a 22 point game in the Wildcats Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State University.

Nowell averaged an astounding 23.5 points per game along with a tournament best 13.5 assists per game. Nowell broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game, as he dished out 19 against Michigan State and followed up with a 30 point 12 assist performance in the Elite 8 against Florida Atlantic University. Along with being named to the All-Region team, Nowell was also honored as the region MVP.

The rest of the all tournament team was Florida Atlantic’s Johnell Davis and Vladislav Goldin, and Michigan States AJ Hoggard.