MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles.

“It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re going to be guys looked up to, and stuff like that, but it’s a role that everyone should cherish.”

After Bruce Weber resigned in 2021, Jerome Tang was hired to lead the Wildcats.

“His first week here, we had some really tough workouts, and those workouts were to see who was going to break under pressure, [to see] who was going to fold.” Nowell said. “When he realized he couldn’t break me and [Ismael Massoud], he was like ‘OK, these two guys are tough.'”

Players began transferring until Massoud and Nowell were the only two left. Tang and his staff had their work cut out for them. They had to build almost an entirely new roster.

“Me and Markquis were like, ‘I don’t know how they’re going to do this,'” Massoud said.

Nowell was familiar with Tang before he was even hired to lead the Wildcats.

“Coach Tang’s boss, Gene Taylor, I texted him when we was in the process, and I sent him Jerome Tang,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Can you please get Jerome Tang?’ because I’d seen the dynasty he’d built at Baylor. I’d seen the type of guy he was.”

Then, Tang was left to fill almost an entire roster. He wanted Massoud’s and Nowell’s help.

“He just wanted my opinion,” Nowell said. “It’s just me and Ish here, so he was like, ‘Who do you think fits best for K-State?’ We gave him our input. We told him these guys fit really well with us, and I think they would flourish here.”

With ten transfers, Massoud and Nowell have been showing everyone the ropes.

“It’s also an adjustment period for me and Markquis, as well, because it’s a new coaching staff for us, too,” Massoud said. “But, we’ve been at this level. We’ve played at K-State. We’ve played in the Big 12, so we know what that’s about. So, just trying to bring the guys along, grow with them and compete with them.”

Just through summer workouts, Nowell and Massoud noticed they’ve improved in many ways.

“I was able to put on a lot of muscle and get bigger,” Massoud, a 6-foot-9, 225 lb. forward, said. “That’s an aspect I really keyed in on. At my height and versatility, like Tang said, there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be one of the best shooters.”

“I’ve got to thank all the coaching staff,” Nowell, a guard, said. “Everybody that’s on the staff. Coach Tang, Coach Urlic [Maligi], Coach [Rodney] Perry. Everybody played a major part in my development and is going to continue to play a part.”