MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)- A K-State baseball alum is headed to the pros.

The Los Angeles Angels selected K-State utility player Dylan Phillips in the eighth round of Monday’s MLB Draft. Phillips was selected 238th overall.

Phillips, from Omaha, Neb., is the all-time home run leader in program history at Kansas State. He served the team in both a hitting and pitching capacity last spring. He hit .283 with 13 home runs and 13 doubles in his final year as a Wildcat.

Phillips played three seasons for K-State. He was All-Big 12 second team as a junior. He made 16 appearances on the mound for the ‘Cats in 2022, notching 8 saves and a 2.66 ERA.

When he wasn’t pitching, Phillips started in the outfield or at first base for K-State. He was one of just two players to start every game for the Wildcats in the 2022 season.