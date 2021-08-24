K-State’s Poitier out for the year

K-State’s Taylor Poitier competes against Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on October 24, 2020.

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Offensive lineman Taylor Poitier will not play in the 2021 football season, head coach Chris Klieman said.

Poitier, a redshirt sophomore, suffered a lower-body injury during preseason camp. No further details on the injury or recovery were given.

“We’re sad for Taylor because he’s such a tremendous kid, and such a tremendous football player,” Klieman said.

K-State had its two best rushing games of 2020 during his starts. The Wildcats totaled 256 yards and three touchdowns at Baylor, and 274 yards with two touchdowns against Texas.