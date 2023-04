TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State tight end Sammy Wheeler is getting a shot at the NFL.

Wheeler is headed to the Chicago Bears minicamp, Joseph Potts announced on Twitter Saturday.

While not officially signing with the team, Wheeler puts himself in front of Bears officials with the opportunity to sign on.

Wheeler caught 34 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons with the Wildcats. He played in every game for K-State over the last two seasons.