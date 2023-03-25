NEW YORK (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball faced off against Florida Atlantic Saturday with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The Wildcats’ season is over.

FAU outperformed the ‘Cats down the stretch, winning 79-76, submitting its ticket to the Final Four.

The Owls were the first to score on a 3-pointer seconds into the game. Back-and-forth scoring from both teams tied the game at 7-7 after a Desi Sills 3-pointer.

Foul trouble quickly became a problem for the Wildcats. Eight minutes into the game, Keyontae Johnson picked up his second foul of the contest, sending him to the bench.

Seconds later, a Cam Carter foul made it nine for the Wildcats in the half, putting the Owls into the double bonus for the remainder of the period.

Free throws and sharp-shooting put FAU up by seven points with six minutes left in the first half. An 8-0 run, led by Markquis Nowell free throws, put the Wildcats in front 32-31.

Strong play from the Owls’ big men led FAU down the stretch, as the Wildcats trailed 42-38 at the break.

After spending most of the first half on the bench, Keyontae Johnson came out of the locker room as a man on a mission. Johnson scored on K-State’s first two possessions to tie the game at 42-42.

Off a Nowell steal, a Nae’Qwon Tomlin layup put the Wildcats up 44-42 to start the second half.

After FAU took a 47-44 lead, K-State went on an 8-0 run to take a 52-47 lead capped by a Johnson 3-pointer.

Matching threes with the Owls, the Wildcats led by as much as six points over the next several minutes. An FAU layup and 3-pointer pulled the Owls within 63-62 with seven minutes to play, forcing a K-State timeout.

From there, defenses started settling in. Over the next three minutes of play, a dunk and free throw from the Owls were the only scores, as FAU led K-State 65-63 with four minutes remaining.

With 2:44 remaining, Johnson fouled out with a push underneath the basket. He finished with nine points and two rebounds in limited time on the court.

The foul gave the Owls two free throws that capped a 15-1 run by FAU to give the Owls a 72-64 lead.

The end of the game was intense. The Wildcats kept within striking distance as the Owls maintained the lead. A Cam Carter 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining pulled K-State within 75-74.

After FAU free throws, the Owls held on to a 79-76 victory.

Nowell continued to shine in the tournament, recording 24 points and 12 assists. He became the first player to reach 50+ assists in a single tournament since Deron Williams in 2005.

FAU will play the winner of San Diego State and Creighton in the Final Four.

K-State ends its season with a 26-10 record in Jerome Tang’s first year as head coach.