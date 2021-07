MANHATTAN (KSNT) – One day after K-State pitcher Jordan Wicks was selected in the 1st round of the MLB Draft, two more Wildcats have been selected.

Pitcher Carson Seymour was selected in the 6th round (#172 overall) by the New York Mets and Zach Kokoska was drafted in the 10th round (#290 overall) by the Colorado Rockies.

From the Little 🍎 to the Big 🍎@CheeseChucker35 ready to bring the heat to the New York @Mets 🔥



Round: 6 ➡️ Pick: 172#KStateBSB x #LGM pic.twitter.com/I2zaFhCdxm — K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) July 12, 2021

Keep all your purple and hit a baseball over them mountains 🏔️@ZachKokoska is headed to Mile High City!



Round 10 ➡️ Pick 290 by the Colorado @Rockies #KStateBSB x EMAW pic.twitter.com/DwJKANTOoI — K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) July 12, 2021

It’s the first time three K-State baseball players have been selected in the first 10 rounds since 2011.