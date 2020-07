LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats passes the ball during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 23, 2019 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State’s quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

This trophy annually recognizes the college football player who exemplifies community service and leadership achievement at the highest level.

Nominations for the award are made by the Sports Information Departments of the respective schools.