MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats drops back to pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson announced on Twitter Sunday that he will be returning to Manhattan for another season.

Thompson sat out almost all of the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury. In 2019, he threw for 2,315 yards to along with 12 touchdowns.