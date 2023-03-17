GREENSBORO (N.C.)- K-State men’s basketball notched its first NCAA tournament win since 2018 on Friday night.

K-State beat Montana State 77-65.

Friday night’s game got off to a relatively slow start from a scoring standpoint before picking up after about five minutes to play. Montana State led 11-10 at the first media timeout.

After avoiding fouls was a point of emphasis leading up to the game, K-State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin picked up his first foul less than two minutes into the game.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin picked up his second foul with 13:41 left in half number one.

The two teams traded buckets for the next several minutes of gameplay. K-State took a 25-21 lead with 7:39 left in the half.

Keyontae Johnson carried a hefty scoring load early, reaching double-figures with over seven minutes left before halftime.

K-State held a five point lead with 2:39 to go before the midway point.

The Wildcats grabbed their biggest lead of the first half with under a minute to play. Markquis Nowell hit a layup that put K-State up nine, and pushed him into double-figures on the score card.

The Bobcats scored the half’s final three points. K-State lead 34-28 at the half.

K-State grabbed its first double-digits lead just over three minutes into the second half, going up 42-32. K-State’s lead lingered for quite awhile. The Wildcats led by eleven at the under 12-minute media timeout.

Montana State’s three-pointer with just over 6 minutes to play pulled the Bobcats within eight.

The second half proved to be rather uneventful the entire way.

K-State finally delivered the dagger when the lead extended to 16 with a Desi Sills fast break dunk.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell shined. Johnson scored 18. Nowell added 17.

The Wildcats will play… the Wildcats, of Kentucky, on Sunday, March 19.