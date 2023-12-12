MANHATTAN (KSNT)- There has been no shortage of roster turnover for Kansas State football since the end of the 2023 regular season, but Monday’s departure isn’t to the transfer portal.

K-State tight end Ben Sinnott declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday.

The Wildcat standout tight end (listed as a full back on the depth chart) was First-Team All-Big 12 in both 2022 and 2023. He leaves K-State after four seasons with the program.

Sinnott redshirted as a true freshman in 2020. Then, his production did nothing but grow over the next three years. The Waterloo, Iowa native played in 12 games but caught just two passes for 15 yards in 2021. His breakout season in 2022 consisted of 31 receptions for 447 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He was even better in his final year of college ball, tallying six touchdowns and nearly 700 receiving yards in 12 games.

“K-State Nation, I could not be more grateful for the love you have shown since I arrived in 2020 as a walk-on,” Sinnott said in a statement on social media. “It has been a privilege to play for the best fans in the country.”

He leaves K-State with 1,138 career receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Avery Johnson will start in the bowl game for Kansas State, since Will Howard entered the transfer portal.

Sinnott did not specify in his statement whether or not he plans to play in the bowl game. However, most reports indicate the announcement means his college career is over.

Sinnott is not the only target Johnson will be without in the Pop-Tarts bowl. Phillip Brooks also declared for the NFL draft, while RJ Garcia and running back Treshaun Ward (among others) hit the transfer portal.