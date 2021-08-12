K-State’s Thompson, Johnson named to senior bowl watch list

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Sixth-year seniors quarterback Skylar Thompson and center Noah Johnson have been named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list.

The senior all-star game will be played on February 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama.

Johnson was second-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and even received votes for Big 12 offensive lineman of the year.

Thompson has started 30 games at K-State and had his senior year cut short in 2020 after season-ending injury in the third game.

Thompson is one of just two quarterbacks in K-State history with 5,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

K-State opens its season with Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Arlington, Texas.