MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Wabash Cannonball has been a tradition at Kansas State sporting events for many years. That tradition could be lost if changes aren’t made soon.

Kansas State marching band members tell 27 News that Band Director Dr. Frank Tracz informed their squad they will soon cease to play the legendary song at sporting events if Kansas State students don’t change their behavior.

The student section has regularly shouted a vulgar chant aimed at their in-state rival, the University of Kansas.

“The first time we hear ‘The Chant’ from now on at a football game we will no longer play Wabash during that game until the students decide to mature and realize they’re ruining the best game day tradition in the country,” one K-State band member said.

The song ‘Sandstorm’ has been played very rarely at games in recent years due to the same chant. K-State’s new head basketball coach Jerome Tang recently called for it to stop on social media.

Tracz and the band are encouraging K-State students to change their chant to ‘K-S-U’ so the long standing tradition can remain in place.

“The Pride [of Wildcat Land] is not going to support and be a vessel for that type of speech,” the band member who spoke to 27 News said.

Another source says Tracz doesn’t want K-State to be known for disrespecting another school.