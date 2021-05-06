K-State’s Zach Kokoska riding 39 game on-base streak

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State outfielder Zach Kokoska is putting together an impressive season. He’s reached base in 39 straight games.

“He’s always on base and the ball is always in play,” said head coach Pete Hughes

He leads the team in batting average (.371), hits (59), home runs (13) and on-base percentage (.460).

It’s not hard to see why Coach Hughes knew he wanted to bring Kokoska with him when he got the job at K-State.

“Zach was one of the first kids that our staff signed,” said Hughes. “The first day I was on the job I spoke with Zach on the phone.”

This success is no coincidence, he puts in the work.

“You’re not going to find someone who’s going to work harder than me,” said Kokoska. “You’re not going to find someone who who wants to win more than me and who’s a bigger competitor than me.”

“He’s doing early work before early work. He’s consumed with being great at this sport,” said Hughes.

Kokoska says he’d be lying if he said the on base streak didn’t have meaning to him.

“I can say that I don’t care that much about it, but I do, I’m a competitor. I want to keep it going as long as possible,” said Kokoska.

“I like to say I’m not [superstitious] but I am. I eat the same pregame meal every time,” said Kokoska. “I just try to follow the same things and try to do the same things with what’s working. It’s more of a routine than a superstition to me.”

The last time Kokoska didn’t reach base in a K-State game was February 22nd.

He’d love to stick around and keep the streak going forever- he’s got big league dreams.

“I’ve always wanted to be a major league baseball player, ever since I started this sport back when I was probably five years old,” said Kokoska. “I always believed in myself and thought I can make it. It all just comes down to how hard you want to work at it and how much time you want to put in.”