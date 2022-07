WICHITA (KSNT) – Avery Johnson is keeping his football talent in-state.

The No. 1 quarterback recruit for the 2023 class in Kansas announced his commitment to K-State on Tuesday. He chooses the ‘Cats over the University of Washington and Oregon.

Johnson threw for 2,550 yards and 20 touchdowns at Maize High School in 2021, plus 1,080 rushing yards.