Kansas State alumni team back in TBT

Kansas State Wildcats

BOSTON (KSNT) – The Kansas State alumni team, Purple & Black, has been admitted into The Basketball Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is an open-application basketball tournament held each summer. Sixty-four teams compete for a winner-take-all $1 million prize. Many teams are comprised of school alumni.

Purple & Black was last part of the 2019 TBT, when they lost in the first round to Team Colorado (Colorado alumni).

The 2021 Purple & Black team is comprised of:

  • Curtis Kelly (2009-11)
  • Martavious Irving (2009-13)
  • Thomas Gipson (2011-15)
  • D.J. Johnson (2012-17)
  • Justin Edwards (2014-16)
  • Cartier Diarra (2017-20)
  • Kamau Stokes (2015-19)
  • Ron Freeman (2015-16)
  • Trevor Gaskins (Ole Miss/Louisiana Tech)
  • Marquis Addison (Missouri Southern State)
  • Moses Morgan (DePaul/Cal State Fullerton)
  • Marvin Clark (Michigan State/St John’s)

The No.7-seed Purple & Black will be competing in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena from July 16-20. They will take on No.10-seed Omaha Blue Crew in the first-round game on Friday, July 16. If Purple & Black advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni) and Ex-Pats (Patriot League) on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. The third and final game of the Wichita regional will take place on Tuesday, July 20.

