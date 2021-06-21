Kansas State alumni team back in TBT

BOSTON (KSNT) – The Kansas State alumni team, Purple & Black, has been admitted into The Basketball Tournament.
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is an open-application basketball tournament held each summer. Sixty-four teams compete for a winner-take-all $1 million prize. Many teams are comprised of school alumni.
Purple & Black was last part of the 2019 TBT, when they lost in the first round to Team Colorado (Colorado alumni).
The 2021 Purple & Black team is comprised of:
- Curtis Kelly (2009-11)
- Martavious Irving (2009-13)
- Thomas Gipson (2011-15)
- D.J. Johnson (2012-17)
- Justin Edwards (2014-16)
- Cartier Diarra (2017-20)
- Kamau Stokes (2015-19)
- Ron Freeman (2015-16)
- Trevor Gaskins (Ole Miss/Louisiana Tech)
- Marquis Addison (Missouri Southern State)
- Moses Morgan (DePaul/Cal State Fullerton)
- Marvin Clark (Michigan State/St John’s)
The No.7-seed Purple & Black will be competing in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena from July 16-20. They will take on No.10-seed Omaha Blue Crew in the first-round game on Friday, July 16. If Purple & Black advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni) and Ex-Pats (Patriot League) on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. The third and final game of the Wichita regional will take place on Tuesday, July 20.