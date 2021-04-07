Kansas State baseball wins with ease over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 12-0

K-State’s Zach Kokoska competes against Western Michigan at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on February 28, 2021. Photo by Scott D. Weaver / K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan.(KSNT)- Kansas State emerges victorious in Wednesday afternoon’s non-conference game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 12-0.

Kansas State had its way early in Wednesday’s contest. In the first three innings, Kansas State tallied up a total of nine runs to Pine Bluff’s zero.

Kansas State pitcher Zak Herbers stole the show with an impressive outing earning him the win. Herbers pitched three innings, striking out six batters, allowing two hits, and walking only one batter on the day.

Kansas State had some impressive offense collected against Pine Bluff. Nick Goodwin had two hits and brought in four runs. Terrence Spurlin and Cameron Thompson brought in four runs together.

Zak Herbers earned the win for Kansas State and Tony Horn Jr. took the loss for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Kansas State (17-11) will resume Big 12 Conference play on Friday. They will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns (21-8).