MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State football came up short in its final game of the regular season against Big 12 rival Iowa State.

The Cyclones defeated the Wildcats 42-35 in what was a wire-to-wire contest.

Iowa State got on the board first with a 71-yard rushing touchdown from Abu Sama III on the first play from scrimmage. The Cyclones jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the beginning of the second quarter, but the Wildcats responded.

A one-yard touchdown run from running back DJ Giddens pulled K-State within 14-13.

The Wildcats found the end zone again before halftime, this time to take the lead. A 15-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard to Ben Sinnott gave K-State its first lead of the game at 20-13 before the break.

The second half was a back-and-forth offensive shootout, with the Cyclones and Wildcats combining for a total of six touchdowns.

Iowa State took a 42-35 lead midway through the fourth quarter after an 82-yard touchdown pass from Rocco Becht to Jaylin Noel.

K-State had two chances to tie the game inside the final eight minutes, but both drives ended in a turnover.

Howard threw an interception with seven minutes to play, but K-State’s defense forced a punt on ISU’s next possession. K-State got the ball back with over five minutes on the clock, but an incomplete pass on fourth down with just under a minute remaining sealed the game for the Cyclones.

Kansas State finishes the regular season 8-4 and 6-2 in Big 12 play.