Kansas State women halt the Texas Tech Red Raiders

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State women’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday with an 86-79 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas Tech came off a thrilling 99-98 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks last Saturday and were seeking to repeat a victory on Wednesday, but K-State had other ideas.

Christianna Carr had one of the biggest impacts of the game, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 boards for the Wildcats. Emilee Ebert also contributed with her 19 points, 5 rebounds, and a takeaway.

Despite not shooting the ball as effectively as Texas Tech did, the Wildcats had success rebounding the ball as well as scoring key bench points to topple Texas Tech.

Kansas State (7-14, 2-12) will look to upset the #7 Baylor Bears (18-2, 13-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Waco.