MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – NBA eyes are officially on Keyontae Johnson.

Johnson has been invited to the 2023 NBA Draft combine. There, he will get official measurements, do drills and play games in front of NBA scouts.

Johnson entered the draft on April 23, but is keeping his remaining college eligibility. His teammate Markquis Nowell received an invitation to the NBA G-League Elite camp.

In one season with the Wildcats, Johnson averaged 17.4 points per game and earned the Big 12 Newcome of the Year award.

Three KU players received invites, too.

The NBA Draft combine is May 15-21 in Chicago.