MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The announcement Wildcat fans have been waiting for finally came Sunday afternoon.

Keyontae Johnson announced he’s entering his name in the 2023 NBA Draft on social media. However, he’s still keeping his remaining college eligibility.

Johnson is an AP third team All-American after averaging 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He was also named the 2023 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.