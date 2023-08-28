MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Keyontae Johnson’s return to the basketball court was one of the best stories in college basketball last season.

Johnson collapsed on the court in a game with the University of Florida in 2020. In 2022, he got back in a live game for the first time since the emergency. He went on to score more than 17 points per game, on average, for K-State in his final year of college hoops.

Over the summer, he was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

Now, Johnson is using his platform, and his scary experience while with the Gators, as an opportunity to make an impact.

Johnson confirmed his plan to launch ‘The Key to My Heart’ foundation on Monday. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported Johnson’s plans on social media.

According to Goodman, Johnson’s new non-profit will have the mission of helping schools, organizations and communities save lives. Goodman also reports that the foundation will begin its activity by donating an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Oak Hill Academy, where the former Wildcat played prep basketball before college. Johnson’s life was saved by an AED when he collapsed in 2020.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to help save lives through The Key to My Heart,” Johnson said on social media.