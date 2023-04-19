TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State fans got to meet and say goodbye to a couple of their favorite men’s basketball players in Topeka.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Vikings Grille in North Topeka on Wednesday.

“We have the best fans in the country,” Nowell said. “They show their love and support every single night and this is just our way of giving back to them.”

Both players are pursuing their NBA dreams, so the meet-and-greet gave fans one last chance to meet them as Wildcats.

“It’s definitely fun doing all of this with Markquis,” Johnson said. “We just feel comfortable here, just showing the appreciation I have for [the fans] for all their support throughout the season. It’s just a blessing.”