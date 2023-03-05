IRVING, TX. (KSNT) – After taking two years off from basketball, K-State’s Keyontae Johnson is one of the best in the conference.

The Big 12 named Johnson the Newcomer of the Year on Sunday. Johnson is averaging a team-best 17.8 points on 51.9% from the field, including 42.4% from 3-point range. He also leads K-State with 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 minutes per game. He ranks in the top-5 in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding, both in overall and conference-only games.

Johnson was also named to the All-Big 12 first team, along with teammate Markquis Nowell. Their leader, Jerome Tang, is the Big 12 Coach of the Year.