MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – For the second time this season, K-State senior forward Keyontae Johnson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Johnson garnered the award after a 23-point, 11-rebound and four-steal performance in the Wildcats’ win against Nebraska on Saturday. Johnson also picked up the honor in the first week of the season.

K-State hosts Radford on Wednesday before a ten-day holiday break. Then, conference play begins.