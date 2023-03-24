NEW YORK (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball senior Markquis Nowell touts the Twitter handle “@MrNewYorkCityy,” fitting for a player born and raised in Harlem, New York City.

Until the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 victory over Michigan State, the handle seemed to be nothing more than what it was at face value: a Twitter handle.

After the game – a game where Nowell recorded 20 points and an NCAA-record 19 assists in an overtime victory – the nickname became more than just a social media tagline.

It became a title: Mr. New York City.

It isn’t just the Manhattan, Kansas writers sharing this one. From the Little Apple to the bright lights of the Big, Nowell’s face was plastered on the back page of newspapers Friday morning, sharing his greatness to the world.

“It’s amazing, it feels surreal,” Nowell said. “Being from New York and seeing that, seeing the family, your friends buy it. Send it to you. I mean, there’s nothing but amazing. I’ve just been appreciating it and enjoying every moment of it.”

Head coach Jerome Tang went as far as comparing the point guard to a couple of the best players in football.

“It’s his confidence,” Tang said of what makes Nowell special. “He has great vision, but he also has this confidence, kind of like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, they think they can, like, thread that ball through anywhere, and he really feels like he can get it anywhere. He has this great precision, this great confidence, and great vision that he was blessed with.”

K-State will play Florida Atlantic in the Elite 8 on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5:09 p.m.