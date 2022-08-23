MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football announced its 2022 team captains on Monday.

The list includes first year ‘Cat Adrian Martinez. Martinez transferred to K-State from Nebraska. The six-foot-three QB was unable to participate in most spring activities as he continued to recover from shoulder surgery. Despite his short time in purple, the veteran QB has earned the respect of his teammates, who voted to make him a team captain.

Chris Klieman says playing quarterback can certainly help a player become a leader, but Martinez earned the honor in several ways.

“Part of it is the position,” Klieman said. “But part of it is the demeanor of Adrian. The personality of Adrian. He’s a very engaging person. He’s a very positive guy, very mature.”

Klieman says the relationships the new QB has built in just a few months stand out as impressive.

“Just the way he built bonds with all sorts of different positions, not just on the offensive side but the defensive side.”

Klieman says that ‘demeanor’ has even developed as Martinez has become acquainted with the K-State football program.

“I’m excited for him because I think-” Klieman stopped to correct himself. “I know- he’s finally comfortable at Kansas State. He has high expectations and knows he has a lot of people around him that can help him.”

Kansas State will look for dual-threat production from Martinez. He threw for over 8,400 yards and rushed for more than 2,300 yards in four years with Nebraska.