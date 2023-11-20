MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The 2023 Sunflower Showdown is more than just another win for K-State fans.

Head Coach Chris Klieman is also getting a contract extension… again. It’s a part of a clause in his new contract signed in May. 27 News obtained a copy of Klieman’s contract.

It includes, for each of the first three football seasons K-State wins eight games or more, Klieman will get one year added to his contract. Klieman will now be at K-State through the 2031 season with a $5.3 million base salary in that year.

After K-State gets a bowl bid, Klieman will get a $50,000 bonus. He will also get a $100,000 bonus if K-State finishes tied or alone in third place in the Big 12, $150,000 if it finishes second and $200,000 if it finishes first.

K-State closes the regular season at home Saturday night against Iowa State.