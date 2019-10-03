Klieman impressed with Baylor’s Brewer

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State is back at home Saturday taking on Baylor. The Bears are undefeated and quarterback Charlie Brewer is a big reason why.

Brewer went for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Iowa State. The junior has thrown for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. He’s also completing 66% of his passes.

“I think he’s a tremendous football player, can beat you with arm, can beat you with his legs, keeps plays alive really, really well,” said Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman. “I was really impressed with him.”